Liberals to validate proposal of prime minister Wednesday

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan announced that the Liberals will validate the prime minister proposal at a meeting of the National Political Bureau (BPN) on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

"We will discuss tomorrow [the proposals of prime minister]. We will validate in the evening, probably in the BPN meeting around 19.00 or 20.00, after we talk about the proposals at noon. (...) All names are PNL members, they were PNL members, they will be PNL members," said Rares Bogdan at the party headquarters.

He said that Nicolae Ciuca, the interim prime minister, is one of the three or four names considered for the position of prime minister.

"The chairman (...) has the last word. We will make the proposals and he will choose, because [the future prime minister] will have to be in a partnership with him and also in an assumed partnership with the PNL and in a permanent collaboration with the USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity Alliance] and the UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania]," Rares Bogdan specified.

Bogdan said that there were no discussions about ministries or deputy prime ministers.

"We have not discussed issues related to portfolios, but what we are going to implement and the calendar. (...) We have not discussed at all about who remains in the current team, about who joins the new team. We will discuss this in the coming days," he said.

The PNL first deputy chairman mentioned that the PNL would like the new Government to be voted by Parliament on December 23.

"There will be a coalition of 244 - 245 parliamentarians, plus, we also rely on the 16 representatives of the national minorities. (...) We would like the new Parliament to be invested on December 21, following that until Christmas Eve, until December 23 to be heard (...), on December 22 - the establishment of the new parliamentary committees, and the vote in the Parliament on December 23," Rares Bogdan detailed.