LIBE's Aguilar: We are proud of quality of reactions related to Ukrainians, at EU borders, and we want to replicate it

The members of the European Union are "proud" of the reaction that the EU countries had to the people who fled from Ukraine, for fear of war, said, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, a member of the Committee of Civil Liberties, Justice and Internal Affairs of the European Parliament (LIBE).

Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar participated in a press conference together with colleagues from the LIBE delegation, on an official visit to Bucharest.

We want to replicate this method for other situations we have seen: people who fled the Middle East, from the civil war in Syria, from Afghanistan, after the Taliban came to power. We would like to see this pattern replicated, we would like to see it improved in the future, he specified.

Speaking about the security of people who fled the war in Ukraine, he said that "now the situation has improved, but at the beginning it was worrying, because the operation started by Vladimir Putin and euphemistically called 'special operation', which is, in fact, a war of aggression, disturbed the institutions of the European Union and other states".

He assured that, currently, "each person entering the EU is identified and this identification is done for several reasons: there is an improvement of means at the organizational level".

We were aware from the beginning that, in the conditions in which Ukrainians, mostly women and children, entered the EU territory, there is a risk of being exposed to human trafficking (...) In our resolutions, we clearly requested the Commission to ensure that there is an identification and traceability of the place where vulnerable people are, mostly women and children, with respect for fundamental rights, including data protection standards, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar explained.

The official assured that "from now on, the quality of the response and management of the situation has improved significantly".

We must ensure that no person is lost on the road in the European Union and that no child and no woman will be the target of human rights violations, namely exploitation, he added.

On the other hand, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar expressed his concern about the future.

It's not over. Winter is coming. We could see flows (of refugees, ed. n.) again, people coming by the thousands, Aguilar said.