Life-size statue of King Mihai I to be unveiled in Sinaia at 100 years since sovereign's birth

The statue of King Mihai I will be unveiled in central Sinaia on the 25th of October, on the anniversary of one hundred years since the birth of the sovereign, the Royal House of Romania announced on its Facebook page.

According to the cited source, the author of the statue, which is made in bronze, in natural size, representing King Mihai in the uniform of marshal of the Romanian Army, is the sculptor Bogdan Ioan. He won the national competition launched in this regard a year ago.

The project is carried out through a partnership of the Association for Peles Royal Patrimony with the Ministry of Culture and with the City Hall of Sinaia.

The ceremony will take place in the park in front of Sinaia City Hall, and the event will be attended by representatives of central, local authorities, members of the civil society, of the Romanian Army and of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the quoted source said.

"Together with the statues of King Carol I and Queen Elizabeta, placed on the terrace of Peles Castle, the monument of King Mihai is a new landmark of the national identity and of the history of the community in Sinaia," shows the Royal House of Romania, Agerpres informs.