Liviu Dragnea: 'Next week debate on amendments to criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament'

The Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that next week the debate on the amendments to the criminal codes must be resumed in Parliament, stressing it is about laws that must be adopted given that they have passed through constitutional control.

"They were adopted through transparency, they were adopted through debate, they passed the control of the Constitutional Court. After all, what do we do? They still had 90 percent of the amendments from associative structures, from magistrates, from lawyers," said the Chamber of Deputies speaker.

"There is no comma in the laws of justice that advantages me, there is no law that advantages me. (...) The problem is not with the one who violates a law, but with the one who sees this thing, that is the situation now in Romania," said Liviu Dragnea, on Monday, at private broadcaster Romania TV, asked how he comments on the statements that laws are made for him to get rid of legal problems.

Asked why the Government does not adopt a normative act clarifying the situation regarding the judiciary legislation, the PSD leader said: "I do not sign emergency ordinances".

Asked whether from his answer it results that Premier Dancila and the Justice minister do not sign such normative acts, Dragnea replied: "Well, they did not sign them."

"It's so simple, a decision has been made in the party. (...) The articles in the criminal codes that were declared constitutional should be adopted by emergency ordinances, for a relatively simple reason: this debate should not be pursued for very long. (...) Okay, this topic is closed. (...) It has been explicitly stated that they are not adopted [by emergency ordinance]," the PSD leader affirmed.

