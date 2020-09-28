LocalElections2020/Ciolos: Nicusor Dan didn't see this race as jumping-off point; he has a project for Bucharest

Nicusor Dan, the candidate to the Capital's General Mayor office, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania (USR) - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, and presented by Sunday's exit polls as the ballot winner, didn't see the race for this office as a political jumping-off point and he has a project for Bucharest, USR PLUS co-chairman Dacian Ciolos said.

He spoke about the result of the local elections in the Capital, in a press conference held with Nicusor Dan at the alliance's headquarters."It is first of all the merit of Nicusor Dan, a man of a determination and a rare consistency in politics, because, let's not forget, Nicusor Dan has had this project for Bucharest for more than 10 years, for 12 years, he ran for the third time, he did not see this candidacy as a jumping-off point for other political areas, but he wanted and still wants and has a project for Bucharest," said Dacian Ciolos.Dan Barna, co-chair of the alliance, spoke of a "well-deserved victory" and said that after the local elections, "the simple project is to unblock Bucharest."In his turn, the candidate for the position of deputy mayor of the Capital, Vlad Voiculescu, appreciated that the victory presented by the exit polls on Sunday is "the result of a team work and some wise decisions, even if at certain moments they were painful.""I think we are in the historic moment when this hierarchy should be very clear - the public interest that all politicians claim, almost no one wants to respect, should be paramount and the interest of the party and self-interest should only come after that," Voiculescu said.The co-chairman of USR PLUS Bucharest, Claudiu Nasui, brought to mind that the vote counting continued on Sunday night. "Tonight, our organizations will guard the vote, the delegates are in the polls, they are still counting," he said.