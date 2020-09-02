LocalElections2020/Dan opens bucurestiumilit.ro website to collect problems to solve

Nicusor Dan, the candidate to the office of the Bucharest general mayor endorsed by the National Liberal party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS ) opened bucurestiumilit.ro website on Wednesday and urged Bucharest residents to report the problems they face, mentioning that they intend solve them if he wins the election.

"There is not a day in Bucharest where something does not pack up. And because the incumbent mayor and the incumbent administration present to the people of Bucharest a counterfeit reality - on our money, tens of millions - we have decided to open a site called bucurestiumilit.ro, where the people of Bucharest are invited to tell how they see the city, to point out all the problems they see (...). The result will be when we win the mayor's office, we will make a file with the problems to solve. By our electioneering we want to offer a real image of Bucharest, as the citizens see it," Dan told in a news conference at his campaign headquarters.Explaining how the site works, Dan said that it contains a map, on which "about 200-300" problems have already been pinned.Dan said that citizens can also report general problems that are not related to a specific place in the city, but to an institution. Thus, regarding the Capital City Hall, he reported on the site "a huge lie of the incumbent mayor" regarding the rehabilitation of the district heating network.