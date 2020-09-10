LocalElections2020/Nicusor Dan:Targeted auction for trams; PMB wanted Turkish company; prosecutors should clarify issue

Nicusor Dan, independent candidate supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) for the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) stated, on Thursday, that the auction for the contract for 100 trams for Bucharest was targeted, "an act of corruption", and that prosecutors should clarify the issue.

"Two days ago, the Bucharest City Hall was obligated by the court to award the contract for the 100 trams to Astra Arad. It was a targeted auction. It was an act of corruption and I am convinced the Prosecutor's Office will start proceedings ex officio. It was an auction in which the Bucharest City Hall favored, blatantly, a Turkish company to the detriment of a Romanian company," said Nicusor Dan, in a conference organized in front of the Central Workshops Repair Plant of the Bucharest Transport Company.

He mentioned that the National Council for Solving Appeals (CNSC), as well as the Bucharest Court of Appeals "unveiled this act of corruption" and canceled the initial attribution to the Turkish company.

"In such a situation, in any normal country, the incumbent mayor would have resigned. It's not the case with the current mayor. What's clear is that the Bucharest City Hall desired from all its heart that the Turkish company win, the CNSC has found six infringements in the auction procedure and, although these infringements were evident, the Bucharest City Hall appealed to the Court of Appeals and was practically, in front of the Court of Appeals, the attorney for the Turkish company that initially won the auction," Nicusor Dan also said.

He expressed hope that prosecutors will clarify why Turkish companies always win auctions in the case of buses, trolleys or trams in Bucharest.

"Additionally, the Bucharest City Hall classified the auction's documentation, which is a new abuse, I promise to declassify the entire documentation, so that the public opinion and the authorities can conduct their own analysis. (...) Bucharesters could have had these trams and didn't, for four years, the City Hall lost two years understanding that there's European money for them, lost another year with the auction and lost another year after refusing to offer the contract to the company that won the auction," Nicusor Dan showed.