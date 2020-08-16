LocalElections2020/ Orban: Reason for PSD administration's failure in Bucharest is not the lack of resources

The Liberals submitted today at the Bucharest Electoral Bureau their party's list of candidates for the Capital City's General Council, with Chairman of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, and leader of the Bucharest organization Violeta Alexandru attending.

Ludovic Orban said on this occasion that the reason for the "major failures" of the Social Democratic administration was not the administrative organization or the lack of resources, but the fact that the people at the helm of the Capital and the sectors' administrations "had nothing to do" with the interests of the Bucharesters."The causes for the major failure of the PSD administration reside neither in the structure of the administrative organization, nor in the lack of resources, but in the fact that the people at the helm of the Capital and the sectors' administration had nothing to do with the interests of the Bucharesters, they just squandered public money, or - some of them - had no idea how to spend the money, and as regards the Capital City Hall, they simply threw away hundreds and hundreds of millions of euros with no concrete improvement in the living standards of the people of Bucharest," he said.Asked about the need for a new law of the Capital City, Orban said that "this is possible also with the current administrative structure, it is possible in any administrative structure that would result from a legislative change. It's a good farmer that makes a good farm, it's the quality of the people, the quality of the teams that determines the performance of the local governments, and we, the Liberal Party, support performance in the local administration."The Liberal leader added that Bucharest does not have an urban masterplan because of the "mobsters behind PSD"."Bucharest needs such experts in town planning. Bucharest does not have an urban masterplan and the mobsters behind PSD are trying to replace the masterplan with all kinds of zonal urban plans either for sectors, or for areas, in order to satisfy various illegitimate interests and destroy the face of Bucharest. We have experts in town planning, education, health, we have experts in investment, infrastructure, urban mobility, air quality, in environment. We have extremely serious projects that pertain to both the General Council of the Capital City and the government. The government has partnered for Bucharest with Nicusor Dan, with the team of candidates for the General Council and the local sector councils," said Orban.