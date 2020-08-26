LocalElections2020/ Permanent Electoral Authority centralizes evaluations of almost 16,000 polling stations

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that it has centralized the evaluations sent by the mayor's office representatives for 15,794 polling stations, in order to identify by the health authorities responsible the measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus on the occasion of the local elections on September 27.

AEP shows, in a release sent to AGERPRES, that, following the information received until Tuesday, at 12:00, the centralization for 2,659 administrative-territorial units, five administrative-territorial subdivisions, respectively 15,794 polling stations was achieved.

The information was collected from the mayors in an electronic file. According to the instructions for completing this file, mayors must take into account the minimum legal requirements, namely polling stations must ensure the set of minimum conditions regarding the spaces in which they operate, such as providing electricity generators and alternative sources of electricity; the sanitary groups should be sanitized and accessible / access to these should not be limited, taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the participants in the electoral process, as well as the security of the electoral materials.

The centralized situation regarding the evaluation of the 15,794 polling stations, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, can be consulted on the AEP website.

AGERPRES .