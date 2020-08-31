LocalElections2020/PM Orban says state of alert to be extended after September 15

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening on B1 TV private television broadcaster that the state of alert would be extended after September 15 and the rules of the local elections would be set in this context.

"In respect to the day of voting, this is something we shall regulate in the Government Decision on the extension of the state of alert. On [September] 15 it will be adopted. We are still in the extension of the state of alert period, August 16 - September 16. For now we cannot regulate, only after we extend the state of alert, in the Government Decision on the extension of the state of alert, and there we shall establish the grounds to issue the common order regarding the voting rules on the day of voting. We have already had repeated talks, we have established in the first place that we shall set up polling stations in more spacious headquarters," the PM said.The date of the local elections has been set for September 27.