LocalElections2020/Tariceanu: Special booth for mild states of fever - discouragement of vulnerable groups from going to polls

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that the introduction of special voting booths for those with mild states of fever will "discourage, through panic", those from vulnerable categories from going to the polls.

According to Tariceanu, "in their desperation to organize elections as soon as possible, the Iohannis-Orban Government is violating its own regulations."

"I heard that nonsense with special voting booths for those with mild states of fever, that is, for those who have coronavirus symptoms. Let's say that a person with fever (...) and other symptoms reaches the polling station. There he/she comes across a queue of about 10 people waiting, keeping their physical distance, to go to the polls. How will those waiting react? What does the person with a fever do? He/She starts shouting: attention, I am feverish!? From here the person with a fever reaches the validation of the identity card, where he/she takes off his/her mask (first violation of the law), then goes to the letter corresponding to the name, where he/she again takes off his/her mask for identification (second violation of the law)," wrote Tariceanu Tuesday on Facebook.

The scenario described by the ALDE leader continues: "Here he/she announce the person handling the electoral list announces that he has a fever. What should that person do? Let the person to sign for presence on the electoral list and then destroy or disinfect the pen? He directs him to a special area where people with fever will be handled? If so, will he take the entire electoral list to the special area? Will he be given a stamp here which will then be disinfected or destroyed? Will the ballot paper be put in the same ballot box as the others? Upon exit will a separate route be provided?"

Tariceanu claims that the Government did not ask itself any of these questions.

"You do realize that they have not thought about any of these questions, and the purpose of this complication with the special booth for those with mild fever has only one purpose: to discourage by panic the vulnerable groups who would go to the polls, that is, the elderly, They are not happy at all after the Government stole away from them the increase in pensions. So openly the Government says that it is taking measures to ensure the right to vote for all, even for the feverish, but behind our backs it makes sure that those who are not in their favour are discouraged from coming to the polls. The iohannist-orbanist democracy!" added Tariceanu.