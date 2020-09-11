LocalElections2020/USR PLUS candidate for Timisoara mayor wants city to host summit on innovation through diversity

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) candidate for Timisoara mayor, Dominic Fritz, said on Friday that he will propose to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to invite to the city all the heads of states that have minorities in western Banat, for a debate on innovation through diversity, which he deems as "defining for the future of the European continent".

He stressed in his speech that he wants to take Timisoara out of isolation and create diplomatic and cultural bridges that will put the city back on Europe's map.

"Timisoara was a European city long before the European Union existed and will be a European city that will have something to say because, at this moment, it is almost invisible on Europe's map; we have few tourists, the fact that we are the European Capital of Culture in 2023 is still not capitalized upon in the promotion of the city and we have a mayor [ed.n.- Nicolae Robu] who only knows how to represent his own jokes and ego. (...) I have many ideas and plans on how we can put Timisoara back on Europe's map. One of them is that I intend to ask President Klaus Iohannis to invite the heads of the countries that have in Timisoara representatives of the historical minorities from Banat (Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria), together with Romania, to come to Timisoara for a high-level summit to debate this theme of innovation through diversity, because I believe that this is the defining theme of the European continent's future. I hope we will have such a meeting in Timisoara in a year or two, where we can convey such a message of our tradition of multicultural Banat and of Timisoara, as the capital of Banat, but also a message of the European values that were born precisely in this region of Eastern Europe and spread throughout Europe," said Dominic Fritz.

He added that a city with the history of Timisoara, with values, diversity and multicultural experience must play a much stronger role on the continent, precisely because the other cities and countries have something to learn from Timisoara's experience.

The USR PLUS candidate also added that, although he is not a Romanian, but German citizen, there is "a love story" between Timisoara and himself, and Europe needs such stories.

The press conference of the USR PLUS candidates from Timisoara was also attended by the PLUS leader, MEP Dacian Ciolos, who stated that by voting for this alliance on September 27, Romania has the chance to "disconnect from the buttons" those politicians who for 30 years had the opportunity to develop Romania, but did not.

"Our goal, after the local elections, is not only to come with competent people in public administration, but also to make a breach in the magma built up in decades by the old political class, through the mayors you will elect, through the local councilors, a breach in the public administration through which we want to bring to light as many things as possible from the the local councils, because stealing is impossible or harder in broad light," said Dacian Ciolos.

The MEP also said that the objective of the USR PLUS Alliance is to enter the government and change things for the better in Romania, both at local and central level.