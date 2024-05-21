Long queues of lorries at main border crossing points with Hungary, waiting times of several hours

Queues of lorries up to 11 kilometres long have formed on Tuesday before the main border crossing points with Hungary in Arad county, after vehicles over 7.5 tonnes were prevented from entering the neighbouring country for two days, a restriction that was lifted on Monday evening at 11:00.

According to the Traffic online app on the Border Police website, lorry drivers are waiting at least 350 minutes to exit the country via Varsand, where three lanes are open for heavy traffic.

At Nadlac II border crossing point, the queue of lorries is 11 kilometres long on the motorway and the waiting time for entry formalities into Hungary is at least 200 minutes, although five lanes are open. At Nadlac I border crossing point, one lane is available and there is at least a 90-minute wait in the queue.

Representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that the congestion of trucks is generated by the two days of restrictions on heavy traffic on the territory of Hungary, namely Sunday and Monday between 07:00. and 11:00 (Romanian time). The restrictions did not concern the transport of dangerous goods, live animals, perishable foodstuffs or those subject to a certain temperature regime.

Light and tourist traffic is normal at border crossing points at border crossing points in Arad county.