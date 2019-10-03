Lord mayor of Leipzig hopeful new cultural bridges will be created between Romania and Germany

The German reunification couldn't have been possible without the men and women who bravely took to the streets of Leipzig back in 1989, Burkhard Jung, Lord mayor of this German city located in the area of former East Germany, told the "Leipzig Tourist City" event organized on Thursday in Bucharest by the German Embassy under the banner of the "Leipzig Cultural Days in Bucharest" on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Germany's reunification couldn't have been done without the men and women who dared to descend to the streets of Leipzig. October 9 was the turning point in this regard. Back then over 70,000 people gathered in the public places of our city and, although the army was ready to quell the demonstration and everything was prepared for this, the rallies were peaceful and the weapons weren't fired. Thus, a belligerent regime was ousted by this peaceful spirit of the people and one month later, the Berlin Wall fell. We want to thank you for us being able to celebrate this here in Bucharest, because this is also connected to the events that occurred then in Bucharest - Romania, said the Lord mayor of Leipzig.

He mentioned that Leipzig will host next week a Festival of Lights to mark the fall of the Berlin Wall, and invited the Romanians to visit the city.

Let me extend you a heartfelt invitation, and I hope that we are able to welcome more Romanians in the future, in Leipzig, create bridges between Romania and Germany and between Bucharest and Leipzig, because that experience unites us; even if things unfolded otherwise in Romania, there is this experience of transformation, of change, and, as you have seen, culture is an important ambassador, it provides an appropriate meeting ground via music, museums or fairs, said Burkhard Jung.