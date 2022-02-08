Lorry loaded with plant fertiliser catches fire on DN 61; driver inhales smoke

A lorry loaded with plant fertiliser caught fire on DN 61 at Crevedia Mare on Tuesday, with firefighters of the Roata de Jos Response Guard and the Bolintin Deal Detachment extinguishing the fire using water and foam.

"The Giurgiu Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) was asked to respond this afternoon on DN 61 near Crevedia Mare to extinguish a fire at a lorry loaded with plant fertilisers. The fire broke out in the driver's cabin. When the responders arrived at the scene, the tractor unit was burning violently, with an open flame. It was completely destroyed by the fire. The front of the trailer and the cargo that was stored in front of it also burned," according to Spokesperson for ISU Giurgiu Nicoleta Beianu.

The lorry driver, a 30-year-old man from Ramnicu Valcea, needed medical attention due to the smoke he inhaled. He was given first aid at the scene, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to ISU Giurgiu, the plant fertiliser was a natural, non-dangerous one, and as a result of the firefighters' response, approximately 15 tonnes of it were saved.

The probable cause of the fire was a short circuit in the on-board computer of the lorry.

Authorities say the natural fertiliser did not pose a danger to the population or the environment, but the area was secured and the population was removed during the firefighters' response, and traffic was closed during the fire.

Traffic in the area resumed later on.