Lucian Nicolae Bode, picked for Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister (bio)

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Lucian Nicolae Bode was picked for the office of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister.

Lucian Nicolae Bode was born on 27 October 1974, in Valcau de Jos, Salaj County.In 1998, he graduated the Electrotechnics and Informatics Faculty, majoring in electromechanical engineering, at the University of Oradea. In 2009, he graduated a training programme in the international relations area, at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. In 2011, he graduated a high-level course "Security and Good Governance" at the National Defence College, Carol I National Defence University. In 2011, he also took a Master's degree in the Management of Security in the Contemporary Society, at the Faculty of History and Philosophy, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, according to his CV posted on www.cdep.ro.From 2001 to 2008, he worked as an engineer, spokesman and chief of service with S.C. Electrica S.A., the Zalau electricity supply branch. From 2003 to 2008 he was president of the Electrica Zalau trade union.Since 2001, he has held various positions with the Democratic Party - PD (the Democratic Liberal Party -PDL): secretary of the County Political Bureau (BPJ) of PD Salaj (2001-2002); vice-president of the County Political Bureau (BPJ) of PD Salaj (2002-2005); PD Salaj BPJ secretary general (2005-2007); PD Salaj BPJ secretary general (2007-2008); president of PDL Salaj BPJ (since June 2008). Since April 2017, he has been chair of PNL Salaj, according to https://pnl.ro/.In the period 2000-2004, he was a local councilor on behalf of PD in the local council of Valcau de Jos commune, and in the periods 2004-2008 and June 2008 - December 2008, county councilor at the Salaj County Council, according to the http://lucianbode.ro. website.After the elections of 30 November 2008, he was elected Deputy on behalf of the PDL, in the uninominal college no 1 of Salaj. In the 9 December 2012 elections, he got the second Deputy mandate, following redistribution, in the college 1 Simley Silvaniei. In December 2016, he was elected Deputy in No 33 Salaj constituency. In the current Deputy mandate, he chairs the committee on transports and infrastructure, according to www.cdep.ro.He was Minister of Economy, Trade and Business Environment in the Ungureanu Government (9 February 2012 - 27 April 2012).He is married and has two children.