Luxembourg's Asselborn reconfirms staunch support for Romania's accession to Europe's border-free area

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Luxembourgish counterpart Jean Asselborn, with Asselborn reconfirming Luxembourg's staunch support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

According to a press release of the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Asselborn appreciated that Romania "is fully prepared, meeting all the necessary criteria and its accession will contribute in a positive way to the consolidation of the European design, the security of the European Union, as well as the single market." He gave assurances that Romania "can continue to fully count on Luxembourg to support Romania's objective of joining the Schengen area in a dialogue with the other European partners," says MAE.

Aurescu informed Asselborn of the diplomatic steps taken by Romania in order to achieve its goal of joining the Schengen area, in a dialogue with Austria, the Swedish presidency of the EU Council and the counterparts from most of the EU member states.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned the increasing importance of strengthening bilateral co-operation in the new geopolitical context generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and thanked Luxembourg once again for deploying a contingent of Luxembourgish soldiers to the NATO battlegroup in Romania, a decision which is in the final approval phase. Availability for intensifying co-operation between the national police forces was also mentioned.

The two ministers also assessed the latest security developments in the South Caucasus as part of the implementation of the EU civilian monitoring mission at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

MAE says that so far Aurescu has had conversations with the ministers of foreign affairs or European affairs in 20 EU and Schengen states and received messages from them reconfirming active support for our Romania's accession to the European border-free area. AGERPRES