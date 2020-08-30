MAE: Aurescu-Szijjártó phone conversation; transit in Hungary, allowed, under same conditions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Saturday with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, the latter confirming that the transit of the Hungarian territory will continue to be allowed under the same conditions.

"During the discussion, Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed that the transit of Romanian citizens through Hungary, respectively the access of Romanian citizens - cross-border workers will not be affected. He pointed out that the rules expected to be changed refer to entry into Hungary as the final destination of the trip. He also suggested that the two states maintained close contact in the next period for possible technical clarifications," a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release mentions.

The conversation followed the steps taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain clarifications from the Hungarian authorities regarding the information that appeared in the public space regarding the adoption in the next period of new restrictive measures for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu asked the interlocutor for information on the exact content of the targeted measures, insisting on taking into account their impact on Romanian citizens transiting Hungary, as well as on Romanian citizens who are cross-border workers.

According to the MAE, periodically updated travel conditions for Hungary are available at the following link: http://www.mae.ro/node/51934.

The Ministry recalls that, at present, the following transit conditions are applicable for passengers:

- the duration of the transit must not exceed 24 hours;

- persons must not be showing symptoms specific to the COVID-19 infection;

- persons must present a document unequivocally showing the purpose of the trip and the country of destination, and have ensured the entry on the territory of the neighboring state of Hungary, located on the transit route to the country of destination.

Transit will take place only on the routes designated and published on the website of the Hungarian police, explicitly indicating the places of stop / rest (http://www.police.hu/hu/hirek-es-informaciok/hatarinfo?field_hat_rszakasz_value=rom%C3%A1n+hat%C3%A1rszakasz).