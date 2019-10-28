MAE begins sending materials necessary for voting abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) started, on Monday, to send towards the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad the materials necessary for the voting abroad in the presidential elections.

"For the 835 polling stations that will be organized for the Romanian voters abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends, for the first round of the presidential elections, 4,483,907 ballots, 7,739 stamps bearing the inscription "VOTAT" (Voted) and 3,997,044 stickers bearing the mention "VOTAT" (Voted)," mentions MAE in a release.

At the same time with the ballots, MAE is sending the other materials necessary for voting in the polling stations abroad: the models for additional electoral lists, models for reporting the results of the vote, models for reports that need to be filed in in specific situations.

The number of ballots, stamps and stickers necessary to conduct the voting process abroad was established following estimates conducted by the diplomatic missions, taking into account the turnout in the previous electoral processes and the territorial distribution of Romanian communities, as well as the voting intent expressed by the Romanian citizens during the consultations of the diplomatic missions of Romania with the Romanian communities abroad, the quoted source shows.

The list of polling stations organized abroad, as well as their interactive map can be consulted on the MAE Internet page.

In the elections for the President of Romania of November 2019, voting abroad will take place for three days for each round of elections: Friday, between local time 12:00 hrs and local time 21:00 hrs, Saturday and Sunday between local hour 7:00hrs and local time 21:00 hrs. Voters who are inside the polling station at 21:00, as well as those queuing outside the polling station to exercise their right can vote until local time 23:59.

The election of the President of Romania will take place abroad over three days for each polling round, namely November 8, 9 and 10 - for the first round and November 22, 23 and 24 for the second round. Furthermore, Romanians abroad who registered online can vote by mail. According to the www.votstrainatate.ro official portal, 43,003 Romanians abroad chose this option.