MAE: COVID-19 negative test and 10-day quarantine to enter Switzerland and Liechtenstein

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Wednesday that the Swiss federal authorities have revised the conditions for entering the territory of this country, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new measures being enforced as well in the territory of the Principality of Liechtenstein, according to AGERPRES.

According to the information communicated by the Swiss authorities, starting on Monday, at midnight, Romania will be included on the list of states / regions with a high degree of epidemiological risk. Thus, all persons (except children under 12 years of age) who in the last 10 days prior to entering the territory of the Swiss Confederation have been, for more than 24 hours, in the territory of states / regions with a high degree of epidemiological risk, among which Romania, must present the negative result of a PCR molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, made maximum 72 hours before.

Also, in addition to the presentation of a molecular test with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, persons arriving to the Swiss Confederation from another state / region with a high degree of epidemiological risk, including Romania, will stay in quarantine for period of 10 days.

Further information on new measures and updates to the list of states / regions with a high degree of epidemiological risk is available on the following website: https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche- epidemics-pandemics / current-ausbrueche-epidemics / novel-cov / empfehlungen-fuer-reisende / quarantaene-einreisende.html

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs brings to mind that Romanians can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Bern: +41313513639 or +41313510546, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the non-stop Call Center. Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special situation, of an emergency nature, have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Bern: +41763875005.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: http://www.mae.ro/node/51909, https://www.mae.ro/node/51979 and http://berna.mae.ro.