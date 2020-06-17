MAE: Eight Romanian citizens involved in a car crash in the Czech Republic; two died

Eight Romanian citizens on Tuesday were involved in a car crash in the Czech locality Tachov and two of them died, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Four are in a critical condition and the other two suffered minor injuries. All six persons who are injured received emergency medical care on spot after which they were transported to the medical units in the area for specialized care. Two of them who suffered minor injuries are about to be discharged.At present, the Czech authorities are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances that led to the car crash.MAE specified that the Romanian Embassy in Prague keeps in touch with the local authorities and the families of the deceased and provides them with the necessary consular assistance, according to the legal duties.Moreover, MAE brings to mind that the Romanian citizens affected can ask for consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Prague: 00420 257 532090, 00420 257 533965, 00420 257 530426, with the calls being redirected to the Centre for Contact and Support of the Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operations under an emergency regime or call the emergency number of the Embassy: 00420 607 078 501.