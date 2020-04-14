MAE ensures Romania's representation in meetings, informs UN and CoE during state of emergency

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) will ensure, through its diplomatic missions, Romania's representation during all the meetings that will be organized during the state of emergency in Romania, especially at the level of the European Union, the Council of Europe, NATO, UN, regardless of the domain targeted by the meeting, shows the decree signed, on Tuesday, by President Klaus Iohannis, after announcing the extension of the state of emergency by another month.

According to the respective decree, MAE will notify the Secretary General of the UN and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe of the measures adopted through the decree to extend the state of emergency which have effects in limiting the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms, in accordance with the international obligations Romania has.

Furthermore, the Ministry will ensure exclusive communication with the diplomatic missions and consular offices accredited in Romania, as well as the representations/international organizations' bureaus in Romania. For this purpose, the decree shows, the competent authorities will cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will provide all the necessary information.

In this period, MAE will ensure the respect of relevant international law norms in the context of applying the provisions of the decree in case members of diplomatic missions / consular offices / representations / international organizations' bureaus will be tested positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, the ministry will maintain communication with the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad to relay any instruction and information necessary in the context of applying the present decree, for which the competent authorities will provide MAE with the necessary information.