MAE: ForMin Aurescu meets EU Special Representative Mirsolav Lajcak - Romania supports Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, gave assurances, during his meeting with Miroslav Lajcak, the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and other regional issues in the Western Balkans, that Romania supports the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

According to a press release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, the meeting took place on Monday, on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council, held in Brussels.

"On this occasion, the head of Romanian diplomacy expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Special Representative in resuming negotiations on this complex issue, after a period in which discussions stagnated. Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated that Romania supports a comprehensive agreement between the two sides, mediated by the EU and in full agreement with international law," informs the said press release.

The MAE also noted that the two officials had an exchange of views and assessments on the future of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, both in terms of its difficult aspects and in terms of the incentives that could be given to the two sides to encourage progress towards a sustainable solution. In addition, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs gave assurances regarding Romania's willingness to support developments in this case, taking into account Romania's regional expertise on this level.

The two officials agreed to stay in touch in the next period on all the topics discussed, the MAE informs.

