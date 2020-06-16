MAE: One person from Romania's Embassy to Belarus tests positive for novel coronavirus

One persons working for the Romanian Embassy in Belarus tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs on Tuesday.

According to the physicians, the respective person is in good condition.The necessary measures were taken in the relation with the authorities in Belarus, protection measures for the rest of the personnel of the diplomatic mission and their families.MAE also mentioned that, in this context, "the activity of the Romanian Embassy to Belarus will be adjusted to limit the exposure of other members of the mission, with all the necessary measures of social distancing and self-isolation imposed by this situation."