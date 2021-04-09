MAE: Romanian-Turkish consultations; Romania supports continuation of open, constructive dialogue between Turkey and the EU

Secretary of State Iulia Matei had, on Friday, consultations with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Faruk Kaymakci, in a videoconference system a context in which the Romanian side expressed support for continuing an "open and constructive dialogue" between Turkey and the European Union.

According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, in the context of marking this year the 10th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, the common interest for the development of economic and sectoral cooperation was expressed, as well as for the continuation of discussions within intergovernmental working formats in the economic field, in order to make the most of the existing potential and to even the trade balance, agerpres.ro confirms.

Developments in EU-Turkey relations have also been discussed, including in the light of the recent European Council Declaration of March 25, 2021.

The Romanian side expressed support for the continuation of an open and constructive dialogue between Turkey and the European Union and voiced hope that "the offer of the positive agenda agreed at European Council level aimed at economic cooperation, relaunching high-level dialogue formats in areas of common interest, promoting mobility and interpersonal contacts will be able to materialize in the next period", the Romanian ministry transmits. Also, according to the MAE, the Romanian official encouraged, at the same time, the maintenance of a sustained and constructive commitment on the part of Turkey to facilitate this objective.

The discussions also focused on regional cooperation. In this sense, the good cooperation of both states within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and the South-East European Cooperation Process was highlighted, in the context of Turkey's presidency of this body in 2021.