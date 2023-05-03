MAE says another persons who is a family member of a Romanian citizen left Sudan

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs that, due to the steps taken by the inter-institutional task-force convened by Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, on 16 April, the Sudanese citizen, a family member of a Romanian citizen, who traveled to Ethiopia, left the Sudanese territory on Wednesday and entered the Ethiopian territory, being assisted by representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Addis Ababa.

The MAE shows that, so far, since minister Bogdan Aurescu convened the inter-institutional task-force, a number of 46 persons (39 Romanian citizens and 7 of their family members, foreign citizens) have been evacuated from Sudan, Agerpres informs.The Ministry mentions that, at this moment, the attention of the inter-institutional task force is also focused on evacuating a Romanian citizen who, on May 2, contacted the Romanian Embassy in Addis Ababa requesting support for the evacuation from Sudan.Furthermore, the MAE brings to mind that another Romanian citizen, whom the diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa has in its attention, informed that he no longer wants to be evacuated from Sudan.The inter-institutional task-force continues its activity round the clock, monitoring the developments in the area and keeping contact with the Romanian citizens who are still in Sudan and on the territory of other states, who are in transit toward Romania, as well as with the other EU member and partner states, in view of completing the ongoing evacuation procedures, for the Romanian citizen who requested support in view of evacuation. The consular team of Romania's Embassy in Addis Ababa will maintain contact with the Romanian citizen who no longer wishes to be evacuated and will carry out the support steps, if he is to reconsider his decision.The MAE brings to mind that, taking into account the deterioration of the security situation, as of April 17, it raised the travel alert for Sudan to level 8 out of 9 ('Show special attention' - www.mae.ro/travel-alerts/2924) and recommended to all Romanian citizens still on the territory of Sudan to make their presence known by urgently contacting the diplomatic mission of Romania in Ethiopia and to request consular assistance if they wish to be evacuated.The Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone number of Romania's Embassy in Addis Ababa: +251 116 622 675, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators on a permanent basiS. The Romanian citizens have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the diplomatic mission: +251 935 350 059.In Sudan, intense clashes are taking place between the forces of the head of the army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has been de facto ruling Sudan since the coup in October 2021, and those of the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The fighting, which began on April 15, resulted in more than 500 dead people and thousands of wounded, mainly in Khartoum and in Darfur (west), according to a report which is considered to be underestimated.