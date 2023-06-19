MAE says there have been no calls coming from Romanians regarding transit of Bulgarian-Greek border.

The Foreign Affair Ministry (MAE) informs that no calls were received from Romanian citizens regarding the transit of the Bulgarian-Greek border, on Saturday and Sunday, the maximum waiting time being 120 minutes, during peak hours, told Agerpres.

According to a press release, through the representatives of Romania's Embassy in Sofia and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki, the MAE monitored, on 17th and 18th of June, the situation at the border crossing points between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Hellenic Republic, especially the Makaza-Nymphaia Border Crossing Point (PTF) and the Kulata- Promachonas PTF.

"The access to the Hellenic Republic through the Kulata-Promachonas PTF is done on 5 lanes, and the citizens of the EU member states, including Romanian citizens, benefit from simplified control. Representatives of the diplomatic mission and the consular office have been prepared to provide consular assistance to Romanian citizens who encounter difficulties, within the limits of their authority. We would like to mention that in this period no calls were received from Romanian citizens regarding the transit of the Bulgarian-Hellenic border," the MAE representatives conveyed.

The same source underscored that, in the context of the summer season beginning and the increase in the number of tourists, the waiting times at border crossing points are likely to increase.

The MAE will continue to monitor the situation at the border crossing points between the two states.