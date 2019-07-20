MAE: StateSec Grigore meets UN high officials

Secretary of State Maria Magdalena Grigore had bilateral meetings with UN high officials, at the Organization headquarters, on which occasion she approached various topics, among which the modalities to meet the sustainable development objectives, transport connectivity, official assistance for development and the private sector, the cooperation between Romania and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Romania's contribution to peace-keeping operations, international humanitarian assistance and the world economy developments.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, on Friday, the Romanian official met with Assistant Administrator of UNDP Mourad Wahba, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator and Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP, and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development and Chief Economist Elliot Harris.

The Secretary of State underscored UN's importance in the current global context and its special significance for multilateralism. She mentioned Romania's progress as emerging donor, both in the area of official assistance for development and in terms of humanitarian aid.

She highlighted, according to MAE, the importance of getting the private sector involved in the international cooperation for development as well as the need that the projects be achieved in accordance with the international rules defined by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCDE). The cooperation with UNDP will be developed in the future, under commonly defined projects.

The priority geographic areas are mainly the eastern vicinity and the Western Balkans, regions promoted by Romania during its mandate at the EU Council presidency. In respect to peace-keeping operations, she underscored Romania's contribution consisting of military and civilian staff, as well as the latest military equipment.