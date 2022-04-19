MAE welcomes Parliament's approval of Agreement on aid of 100 million euros provided to Republic of Moldova

The Foreign Ministry (MAE) welcomes the approval by the Senate, as a decision-making chamber, of the draft law for the ratification of the Agreement on the implementation of the technical and financial assistance program based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova.

According to the MAE, the agreement signed by the Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the Republic of Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, on February 11, in Chisinau, during the joint meeting of those two governments, will be a main instrument through which Romania will grant, during the following seven years, support to the Republic of Moldova in its efforts for sustainable development and advancement on the path of reforms and integration into the European Union, according to agerpres.ro.

Based on the projects financed by the agreement, Romania will participate in strengthening the resilience of the Republic of Moldova in sectors essential to society such as energy, transport and transport infrastructure, environmental protection and combating climate change, public works and infrastructure, small and medium enterprises, independent media, public administration reform, home affairs, health, education, culture and heritage, research, tourism, competitiveness and industry.

The MAE states that the agreement signed on February 11 will take over and amplify the functions of the agreement between the two governments on the technical and financial assistance program based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova, signed on April 27, 2010 and expired on March 28, 2021. The 2010 agreement allowed Romania to finance some emblematic projects, such as the rehabilitation and modernization of over 1,000 kindergartens and schools in the Republic of Moldova or to ensure a contribution to the development of the Iasi-Chisinau gas pipeline, a strategic energy interconnection project between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.