Magnitude 3 earthquake in Buzau county, Wednesday morning

A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3 occurred on Wednesday morning, at 9:48 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake was recorded at a depth of 132 kilometers, near the following cities: 71 km east of Brasov, 79 km northeast of Ploiesti, 114 km south of Bacau, 119 km west of Braila, 120 km west of Galati and 131 km north of Bucharest.In March 2022, 18 earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2.4 and 4.3.