Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes Buzau County

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit Buzau County, Vrancea seismic area, on Tuesday morning, at 7.35 am local time, in Buzau county, according to data published by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 129 kilometers (km) near the following cities: 57 km southeast of Brasov, 58 km north of Ploiesti, 113 km north of Bucharest, 129 km northeast of Pitesti, 134 km south of Bacau, 134 km west of Braila, 138 km west of Galati, 171 km east of Sibiu, 177 km north of Ruse, 217 km southwest of Iasi.Since the beginning of September, 18 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2 and 3.9 on the Richter scale have occurred in Romania.The most significant earthquake of this year occurred on January 31, in Vrancea County, at a depth of 121 kilometers, and had a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.