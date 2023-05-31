Magnitude 3.3 earthquake on Richter in Buzau County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday morning, at 3:19 local time, in the seismic zone of Vrancea, Buzau county, according to data published by the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 147 kilometers near the following cities: 58 km northwest of Buzau, 59 km west of Focsani, 59 km southeast of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 65 km east of Braşov and 79 km northeast of Ploiesti.

In fact, INCDFP recorded two other earthquakes in the same area on Tuesday, but their magnitude was below 3, respectively 2.5 and 2.8 on the Richter scale.

Since the beginning of May, 46 earthquakes have occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.