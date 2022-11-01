Maia Sandu:Today, Moldova and Romania shape their destiny together, as part of the free world

The Republic of Moldova and Romania "shape" their destiny together, as part of the free world, Chisinau on the way to the European Union, and Bucharest "stronger" in the EU, the president of the neighboring country, Maia Sandu, said on Tuesday, at the international conference dedicated to women MPs organized at the Parliament Palace.

"For the first time since the Republic of Moldova declared its independence, the president of the Republic of Moldova, together with the president of Romania, join hands in the supreme legislative forum of Romania to come up with a common message to the citizens on both banks of the Prut. Today, in these extremely difficult times for everyone, the Republic of Moldova and Romania are not just joining hands, but shaping their destiny together, as part of the free world - the Republic of Moldova on the way to the European Union, Romania stronger in the European Union," highlighted Maia Sandu, at the "Women parliamentarians from Romania and the promotion of gender equality as a national commitment" international conference.She emphasized the important important role that Moldovan women play in politics, adding that they enjoy the support of society, which appreciates, above all, the character of a man."Two years ago, some men in our political space said that a woman cannot win the presidential elections and that, in general, women have nothing to look for in politics. (...) Even if it is a challenge to succeed in a field traditionally dominated by men, more and more women from Moldova got involved and came to be respected for their abilities. In the Republic of Moldova, women are leaders in several spheres of activity, today they lead important institutions: the Government, the Ministry of Business Internal affairs, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, the Constitutional Court. Our women create and run successful businesses, become world champions in performance sports," said Maia Sandu.She specified that 40% of Chisinau parliamentarians are women, and approximately 200 city halls are run by women, which represents 22% of the total number."In 2023, there will be even more, because active women in the social and political life of Moldova have seen that it is possible. Some initially opposed the law on representation quotas, there were voices that said that women do not need of places established by law, but time has shown that these quotas are important to ensure equal opportunities, because equal opportunities mean equity, it means support so that valuable, determined, hard-working women, who have been kept away from the decision-making level, can contribute to the development of the country," the president of the Republic of Moldova stressed.Maia Sandu showed that the power of women in parties needs to be "real, not just on paper"."Succeeding in making a wise policy that brings good results for your citizens and as quickly as possible is a challenge for any politician, woman or man. For me, in these times, it is also a huge responsibility. I will do everything I can for the Republic of Moldova be on the good side of history and the people live in peace, free and dignified, at home," Sandu said.