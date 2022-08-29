Managers expect sharp rise in prices in construction, retail trade over next three months (INS)

Romanian managers expect a sharp rise in prices in construction and retail trade for the next three months, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the business survey of August 2022, managers in the manufacturing industry expect relative stability in the volume of production for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +3%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, with the short-term percentage balance being 0% for the total manufacturing industry. Industrial product prices are forecast to increase in the next three months (short-term percentage balance +35%), told Agerpres.

According to the August 2022 estimates, relative stability in the production volume should be expected in the construction activity for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +2%). Managers estimate relative stability of the number of employees (short-term percentage balance -2%). Regarding the prices of construction works, a sharp increase is expected (short-term percentage balance +44%).

In the retail trade sector, managers expect moderate growth in business for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +12%). The volume of orders to suppliers of goods by business operators should record a moderate increase (short-term percentage balance +10%). Employers are also predicting moderate increase in the number of employees for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +14%).

Managers of commercial companies estimate a sharp increase in retail prices (short-term percentage balance +49%).

According to the August 2022 estimates, demand for services will see relative stability in the next three months (+5%). Relative stability of the number of employees is estimated (short-term balance percentage -1%). According to the managers' opinion, sales or billing prices for services will tend to increase ( +24%).

INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS.

The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to plus/minus 5% relative stability; plus/minus 6% to plus/minus 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; plus/minus 16% to plus/minus 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over plus/minus 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively.