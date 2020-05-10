Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 60.17 billion lei in March, up 17.77 pct

Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth over 60.17 billion lei, as of March 31, 2020, up 17.77% from the same level last month, but down 4.26% compared to the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities made up the largest share of the assets, of 38.88 billion lei, respectively 64.62%. Shares came in second, at 11.07 billion lei (18.40%). Corporate bonds ranked third in this respect, at 4.64 billion lei, respectively 7.72% of total assets.According to ASF data, the value of the total assets of Pillar II pension funds was 60.171 billion lei, as of March 31, 2020, and the value of the net assets stood at 60.139 billion lei.The mandatory private pension funds had 7.525 million participants. According to ASF data, contributions from 7.401 million participants have been paid into the funds since the start of the collection.In January 2020, contributions were paid for 3.916 million participants, and no contributions were paid for 3.582 million.The following pension funds are active on the second pillar: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.