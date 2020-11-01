The troops who were part of the second rotation of the "Carpathian Pumas" detachment returned to the country on Saturday, October 31, their repatriation being carried out in compliance with all the sanitary safety measures imposed to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to AGREPRES.

According to a release sent on Sunday by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the military staff will enter the quarantine period, according to the legal provisions in force.

The "Carpathian Pumas" detachment carried out operational missions requested by the UN, totaling over 350 combat missions, of which 18 air evacuation missions (in support of more than 40 patients), approximately 200 reconnaissance / research and air patrol missions, 100 transport missions, with two rapid deployments in support of UN operations in other sectors, at Mopti and Kidal, the quoted source informs.

In the last year, the Romanian IAR-330 Puma L-RM helicopters have carried out approximately 1,250 flight hours in the sub-Saharan area, of which over 200 at night, the detachment having an area of responsibility comparable to the Romanian territory.

Also, the Romanian military staff periodically carried out training activities in support of multinational contingents in the deployment area, especially Advanced Medical Air Evacuation and Rapid Reaction exercises (boarding/disembarkation, procedures for emergency evacuation, knowledge of the configuration).

The Romanian detachment, which was composed of approximately 120 troops and four helicopters / rotation, carried out MEDEVAC / CASEVAC evacuation missions, transport of troops and materials, passenger transport missions, air patrol and observation missions, the release sent by the Press Office of the Ministry of National Defence also informs.