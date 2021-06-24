Marathon of Romanian films at this year's edition of TIFF Cluj Napoca

The organizers of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) announce a marathon of Romanian films and a record of world premiere films for the 2021 edition.

"Romanian cinema marathon at TIFF 2021. Record of world premiere films. The Romanian film is the 'prom queen' at the 20th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (July 23 - August 1, Cluj-Napoca), more than ever faithful to its mission to promote and support the development of domestic cinema. An impressive number of 45 titles, of which 32 feature films and 13 short films, constitute the selection of Romanian films in this year's program," informs a press release sent by the festival organizers on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, the three films representing Romania at the Cannes Film Festival will be screened for the first time in the country at TIFF 2021."Included in the Quinzaine des Realisateurs section, Întregalde (directed by Radu Muntean) tells a captivating story with thriller undertones about the limits of generosity. The two short films, When Night Meets Dawn (directed by Andreea Bortun) and Interphone 15 (directed by Andrei Epure), screened in Quinzaine des Realisateurs, respectively Semaine de la Critique, are among the 11 titles that compete for the best Romanian short film at TIFF," the release further shows.Also, the Romanian Film Days competition includes 12 productions directed by young filmmakers, two of them - Poppy Field (directed by Eugen Jebeleanu) and Unidentified (directed by Bogdan George Apetri) - competing in the international competition for the Transylvania Trophy.Among the candidates for the title of Best Romanian Feature Film are Otto Barbarul (directed by Ruxandra Ghitescu, Sarajevo 2020), Tata muta muntii (The Father Who Moves Mountains, directed by Daniel Sandu, Shanghai 2021), #dogpoopgirl (directed by Andrei Hutuleac, Moscow 2021), but also four documentaries, including Holy Father (directed by Andrei Dascalescu, Sarajevo 2020) and Noi impotriva noastra (Us against us, directed by Andra Tarara, Jihlava 2020)."The Romanian film selection from TIFF 2021 benefits from no less than 13 world premieres, including: Completely Unknown (directed by Octavian Strunila), Romanian remake of the Italian comedy Perfetti sconosciutti; Wild Romania (directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache), an impressive, eight-year documentary project dedicated to nature in our country, and the photo-novel documentary Spioni de ocazie - Chance Spies (directed by Oana Giurgiu), but also the pilot episode of the HBO series Ruxx (directed by Iulia Rugina) and Rondul de noapte (The night's watch), the new film by veteran Iosif Demian, honored at TIFF in the 3x3 section," the release mentions.TIFF, the 20th edition, is organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transylvania Film Festival Association, between July 23 and August 1, in Cluj-Napoca and in other localities in Cluj County.