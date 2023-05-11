Marcel Ciolacu: King Charles III, a man of his time; brings hope for a future of stability

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, present on Thursday at the reception organized by the British Embassy on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III, declared that he is "a man of his time", who brings hope a future of stability.

"The king is a man of his time, with a broad understanding of the role of the state and institutions, as instruments at the service of citizens. At the same time, King Charles III has demonstrated over time a great passion for the environment. Representative of an extraordinary tradition, part of a democratic system that has confirmed its validity and efficiency over the centuries, King Charles III brings hope for a future of stability, continuity and the promotion of values in line with the aspirations of new generations," said Ciolacu.Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that Romania is an ally and a friend of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."As his Excellency, Mr. Ambassador Andrew Noble, remarked, the connection between Charles III and Romania is a heart-felt one, which exceeds state reasons. I express my satisfaction that Romania is a place of peace and authentic living for the new monarch. At the same time, Romania is an ally and a friend of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," he said.Marcel Ciolacu wished King Charles a long, prosperous reign and a lot of work power."I assure you that my country will be with the United Kingdom in any effort to consolidate peace, democracy and stability on our continent and in the world," the leader of the Social Democratic Party also stated.