Marcel Ciolacu: PSD lodges censure motion against Orban Gov't

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Marcel Ciolacu

The lawmakers of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) lodged a censure motion against the Government, the acting Chairman of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday.

"Today we filed a censure motion against the most disastrous Government Romania has had in the last 30 years," the PSD leader said.

According to the document dubbed "The PNL government - from pandemic to rampant bribery pandemic", the government's representatives have broken all the rules imposed on citizens following the pandemic with the novel coronavirus.

