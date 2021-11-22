Marcel Ciolacu: This PSD - PNL - UDMR national coalition to last until 2024 at least

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, believes that this governing coalition made up of PSD, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will last at least until 2024.

He was asked on Monday, at the end of the PSD's National Political Council meeting, if, in a year and a half when the rotation at the head of the Government is to follow, the Social Democrats will still have the chance to give the prime minister and if he thinks that the current coalition PSD - PNL - UDMR will still exist then.

"I believe so ... I am a man of good faith. I believe, first of all, that the Social Democratic Party had to enter the government and assume this entry into government, to stabilize Romania. I always set out with good faith in any political construction alongside my colleagues and my political opponents too, and I believe that this national coalition will last at least until 2024," Marcel Ciolacu said.