MARCH 7 IN HISTORY

1395 - Mircea the Elder, ruler of Wallachia (1386-1418) and Sigismund of Luxembourg, King of Hungary (1387-1437) sign in Brasov the Treaty of friendship and alliance against the Ottomans.

1441 - Iancu of Hunedoara becomes voivode of Transylvania and holds this position alongside those of Timisoara stadtholder and Ban of Severin. (1441-1456).

1845 - Death of Constantin Faca, playwright and poet. (born around 1800)

1847 - Birth of composer Constantin Dimitrescu. (d. 9 May 1928)

1939 - Death of chemist Gheorghe Gh. Longinescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 12 September 1869)

1977 - Death of Virgil Gheorghiu, poet, essayist, musicologist, pianist; author of poetry books 'The great chase', 'Songs of a faun' and others. (b. 22 March 1903)

2002 - Death of Alexandru Balaci, historian and literary critic, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 12 June 1916)

2004 - Death of Nicolae Cajal, physician, president of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania (1994-2004), member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 1 October 1919)

2004 - Death of surgeon Eugeniu Gh. Proca, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 12 January 1927).AGERPRES

