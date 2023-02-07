Margareta Royal Foundation: 30 artists from low income families benefit from Tinere Talente programme

Thirty musicians and visual artists, coming from low income families, will be supported to develop an artistic career through the "Tinere Talente" [Young Talents - editor's note] 2023 programme, run by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation (FRMR).

"15 musicians and 15 visual artists, at the beginning of their artistic journey, will receive, during one calendar year, support to follow and develop an artistic career, through individual scholarships, worth up to 2,000 euros, sessions of mentoring and intergenerational masterclass internships, as well as opportunities to promote their artistic talent through events organized by the foundation and partners of the programme," FRMR reports, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The young artists and musicians were selected from among 144 young musicians and visual artists, pupils and students at vocational education institutions nationwide, who expressed, in November last year, their intention to become scholarship holders.

The young artists are aged between 14 and 24 years old, and they are studying at high schools and universities of arts and music in Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Galati, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures.

The list of scholarship holders within the "Tinere Talente" programme 2023 can be consulted by accessing https://www.tineretalente.org/index.php/2023/02/06/cu-sprijinul-kaufland-romania-fundatia-regala-margareta-a-romaniei-anunta-debutul-editiei-2023-a-programului-tinere-talente-si-numele-celor-30-de-noi-bursieri-la-categoria-muzica-si-arte-vizuale/.

To date, 380 scholarships have been awarded to talented young people at the beginning of their journey, who study music or visual arts in high schools and universities in Romania, being helped to overcome their financial difficulties and continue to express their artistic value.

In support of the scholarship holders, 110 recitals and concerts, 77 exhibitions, 114 mentoring sessions and masterclasses were organized.

According to FRMR, over the years, more than 1,800,000 euros have been invested in Romania's artistic future.

In 2022, for the fourth time, "Tinere Talente" was recognized as the best Art and Culture programme in Romania, laureate at the Civil Society Gala.