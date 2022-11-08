Maria Boldor wins Cup of Romania in women's individual foil

Fencer Maria Boldor (of the Steaua Bucharest Sports Club), a bronze medalist at this year's World Fencing Championships in Cairo, won the Cup of Romania in women's individual foil on Tuesday, at the event organized at the Floreasca Hall in Bucharest, after defeating fellow club mate Malina Calugareanu 15-11.

In the semifinals, Boldor defeated Emilia Corbu (CSTA Bucharest) 15-13, while Calugareanu advanced past her teammate Anca Saveanu 12-11, in the penultimate act.

Saveanu was third on the podium, after defeating Corbu 15-11 in the small final.

This year's edition of the fencing meet has 40 athletes from Romania and the Republic of Moldova competing.

The team events (female and male) are scheduled for Wednesday. AGERPRES