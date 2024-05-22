Maritime navigation suffers most from jamming actions, says DefMin Tilvar

Defence Minister Angel Tilvăr said Tuesday that maritime navigation is the one that suffers most from jamming and that Romania is concerned about this issue.

The remarks come after central media reported from the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre according to which Russia is conducting an electronic warfare that is active including in Romania's eastern area.

The minister was asked how Romania is affected by such jamming actions and what measures will be taken.

"Obviously, such actions call those who are obliged and able to monitor such incidents to attention. Obviously, maritime navigation suffers the most, which is why today, in the discussions I had with Mr. Guler, the Turkish minister of Defence, the safety component regarding navigation on the Black Sea was high on the agenda. In this regard, I would like to tell you that we are looking forward, and probably in July the MCM - Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea - will become operational, the discussions on this project are more than advanced. We are at the level of technical details. And also today, following the proposal we had from Turkey some time ago, we communicated that the second mine countermeasure ship that will become part of the Romanian Army's endowment will stop for a period of time for training and integration into this format, I'm referring to the MCM. So (...) obviously we are concerned, obviously we want something like that and we are monitoring, but it is the way Russia has been behaving in the region, not since recently, but for a long time," minister Angel Tilvar told a press conference in Ankara.