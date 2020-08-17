Marius Budai (PSD): We have governing program for four months

Former Labor Minister Marius Budai claims that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has carried out a governing program for four months, until the parliamentary elections.

He stated, on Monday, that the PSD, if the censure motion is adopted, will take over governing for a determined period, until the election of a new Parliament.

"We have a governing program in which I also had the honor of writing in the social, labor, social assistance chapter. We have a governing program for four months, until the parliamentary elections, not a governing program like the yellow cheat sheet which develops Romania, but sometime in 2027 - 2030," said Budai.