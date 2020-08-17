 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Marius Budai (PSD): We have governing program for four months

protv.ro
marius budai

Former Labor Minister Marius Budai claims that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has carried out a governing program for four months, until the parliamentary elections.

He stated, on Monday, that the PSD, if the censure motion is adopted, will take over governing for a determined period, until the election of a new Parliament.

"We have a governing program in which I also had the honor of writing in the social, labor, social assistance chapter. We have a governing program for four months, until the parliamentary elections, not a governing program like the yellow cheat sheet which develops Romania, but sometime in 2027 - 2030," said Budai.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.