Masterpieces of Louvre, Versailles, Orsay displayed in the first digital museum in Romania

More than 500 masterpieces of the most famous museums in France, such as the Louvre Museum, the Pompidou Center, the Versailles Castle, the Orsay Museum are displayed virtually in Sibiu, within the Micro-Folie project, the first digital museum in Romania, put together at the House of Arts, within the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"It is the first digital museum in Romania to give access to 500 art works of universal heritage, which can be found in the great museums and cultural institutions of France, supplemented with FabLab and a virtual reality space where you can watch movies made by ARTE channel, an experience facilitated by dARe by Samsung. This year, at the House of Arts in the Small Square, Micro-Folie becomes a permanent point of reference on the cultural map of Sibiu," reads the organisers' release.According to the quoted source, public access is free in this unique museum.In order to see these masterpieces, visitors have access, through some tablet, to the pieces of information about the paintings, ballet performances, contemporary dance, opera or theater shows, architecture, objects of universal heritage, as well as music pieces in the classic or modern repertory. Equipped with state-of-the-art glasses, phones and headsets, the visitors will be able to access approximately 40 videos on the ARTE channel and experience 360° underwater explorations, flights over mountains, but also music recitals or guided tours in major Western museums.The exhibition can be seen daily during the festival between 10:00hrs and 18:00hrs.