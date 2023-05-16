May 16 in history

1204 - The Orthodox population with the Diocese of Oradea is mentioned. Pope Innocent III asked the Bishop of Oradea to turn this Romanian Orthodox population Catholic

1812 - The Russian-Turkish Peace of Bucharest ends 1806-1812 war. Following this treaty, the territory between the rivers Prut and Dniester (Bessarabia) was annexed to the Russian Empire

1864 - Death of Simion Barnutiu, historian, aesthetician, politician, head of the 1848 Romanian Revolution in Transylvania (b. 21 July 1808)

1865 - Birth of medical doctor Stefan Stanca, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. 11 January 1897)

1892 - The leaders of the National Party of Romanians in Transylvania (PNR) and 300 intellectuals, merchants, craftsmen and workers of Transylvania arrive in Vienna to present the Emperor a 'Memorandum' (approved by the Extraordinary Conference of the PNR of 8 - 9 January 1892)

1892 - Death of of bishop, scholar and historian Stefanescu (Mihail) Melchisedec, member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 15 February 1823)

1900 - Birth of painter Aurel Ciupe (d.18 July 1988)

1926 - Birth of cartoon director Bob Calinescu (d. 27 October 1990)

1930 - Birth of Titus Popovici, scenarist, writer, publicist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 November 1994)

1930 - Birth of forest engineer Victor Giurgiu, member of the Romanian Academy

1944 - Death of poet Aurel Marin (b. 25 April 1909)

1972 - Inauguration of Iron Gates I hydro power and navigation system

1980 - Death of writer Marin Preda, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. 5 August 1922)

1996 - Signing in Belgrade of a 20-year Treaty of friendship, good-neighbourliness and cooperation between Romania and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia

1997 - Death of actor Puiu Calinescu (b. 21 June 1920)

2000 - Signing in Snagov, by the heads of the 17 religious denominations in Romania of the Declaration of the Cults for Romania's integration with the EU

2018 - Death of film director Lucian Pintilie (b. 9 November 1933).AGERPRES