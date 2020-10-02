Mayor-elect Nicusor Dan: It won't happen again that City Hall hampers activity of Ministry of Transport

The general mayor-elect of the Capital City Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, on Friday stated that the City Hall will no longer be an obstacle for the Ministry of Transport, in situations such as those related to the issuance of an urban planning certificate, according to Agerpres.

The clarifications were made following a discussion at the Ministry of Transport with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Minister Lucian Bode. The agenda included infrastructure and transport projects related to the Capital and the Bucharest-Ilfov metropolitan area.

While quoting a reply from the "Casablanca" movie, Nicusor Dan said at the end of the meeting that the discussion at the Ministry of Transport "is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." He stressed that Bucharest "is obliged" to collaborate with the Ministry of Transport, because many of the projects aimed at mobility are related to the collaboration with this ministry.

Minister of Transport Lucian Bode said that this was a first working meeting, which focused on making an analysis of the portfolio of transport infrastructure projects, on all modes of transport: road, rail, subway, air in the Bucharest-Ilfov region. He added that there was talk of projects that "will transform Bucharest into the new Bucharest, a sustainable, modern Bucharest," connected by an integrated and efficient transport system.

"This clearly requires a partnership, a strong partnership between local and central government and a common vision for development. Today, together with the managers of the main companies in the ministry, together with colleagues who coordinate the European funding component in our ministry, we discussed and we believe that we started a construction process, a broad process, in which we set the coherent vision of development of Bucharest and the Ilfov region, in terms of transport infrastructure," said the Minister of Transport.

He mentioned that during the meeting the stage of each project and the investment plan for the development of the transport infrastructure for the next ten years were presented.