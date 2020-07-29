Meeting between Defense Minister - Head of NATO Special Operations Headquarters

The Minister of Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, and the head of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, had, on Tuesday, a meeting with Lieutenant General Eric P. Wendt, commander of the NATO Special Operations Headquarters.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the agenda of discussions included current subjects of the North Atlantic Alliance, with emphasis on allied efforts in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, the three officials reviewing the main missions taking place.

Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his appreciation for the substantial support granted by the NATO Special Operations Headquarters to Romanian servicemen that are active in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

"For Romania, the mission in Afghanistan remains essential, we are permanently analyzing with our partners the security evolutions in the region, so that the process to stabilize Afghanistan continue," said the Minister of Defence, quoted in the release.

In this context, Nicolae Ciuca said that the level of cooperation between the Headquarters and Romanian special operations forces is a very good one, both during the exercises, as well as during missions in theaters of operations.

In his turn, the head of the Defence General Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, presented to the American official aspects regarding the development process of special operations force structures in the Romanian Army, the status of accomplishing the necessary infrastructure to generate/regenerate force, Romanian special operations forces missions, as well as the progress accomplished in implementing the objective to modernize these structures, the release also shows.