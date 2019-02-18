 
     
Meeting of EC High Level Group on Gender Mainstreaming in Bucharest

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
The meeting of the High Level Group (HLG) on Gender Mainstreaming of the European Commission is organised 18-19 February 2019 in Bucharest by the Ministry of Labour and Social Justice (MMJS), informs a release by the ministry sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The event is staged on the sidelines of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, via the National Agency for Gender Equality (ANES).

High-level representatives with the EU member states, responsible for gender mainstreaming at national level will attend the meeting, chaired by Irena Moozova, director for Equality and Union Citizenship of Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers.

The HLG meeting's works were opened by Labour Minister Marius Budai, alongside the Secretary of State of ANES, Gratiela Draghici.

"In order to secure equal opportunities on the labour market, as far as the legislation is concerned, we have finalised the negotiations with the European Parliament on the Directive referring to the balance between the professional and the family life of parents and caretakers. As regards the non-legislative segment, we shall promote the Council's Conclusions regarding the elimination of the pay gap between women and men," Minister Marius Budai said.

